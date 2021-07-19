Tate & Lyle’s (TATYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.7249 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

