Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOLWF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $1.99 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

