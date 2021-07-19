Contrasting Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% Vivos N/A N/A -92.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,427.78%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Vivos $10,000.00 3,215.13 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivos beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.