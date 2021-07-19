Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.86. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Rogers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rogers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Rogers by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $193.67 on Monday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $206.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

