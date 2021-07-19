Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.89.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $328,755.00. Insiders sold 48,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,793 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,401,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 379.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,007,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 796,992 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,994,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,231,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,860,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

