Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Hiscox in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

HCXLF stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

