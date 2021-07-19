Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,362.52% and a negative return on equity of 200.84%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

