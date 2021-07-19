Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 383.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.