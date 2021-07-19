XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XSPA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.43. XpresSpa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 8.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.