CIBC Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target to C$19.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CROMF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

