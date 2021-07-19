Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

WBT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Welbilt has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

WBT opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

