Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $425.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $389.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $392.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.