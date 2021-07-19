Scotiabank Raises Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

