Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) vs. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nexa Resources and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.54 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -8.92 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.75 -$246.34 million N/A N/A

Ferroglobe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexa Resources and Ferroglobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.43%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -0.54% 2.44% 0.80% Ferroglobe -17.59% -16.63% -4.98%

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.