Comparing Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) & BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61% BM Technologies N/A 97.34% 22.32%

This table compares Village Bank and Trust Financial and BM Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.80 $8.55 million N/A N/A BM Technologies N/A N/A -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Village Bank and Trust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.47%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc., through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing. BM Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

