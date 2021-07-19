Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $835.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth $55,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

