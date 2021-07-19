Zacks: Analysts Expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.80). Progenity posted earnings of ($6.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.42 on Monday. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L acquired 8,097,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.02. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progenity by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 472,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

