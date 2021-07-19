Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

LESL stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

