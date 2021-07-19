WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE:WNS opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

