Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 420.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22,096.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 158,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

