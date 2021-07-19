Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.