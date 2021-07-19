ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in June

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,364,100 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 3,504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,641.0 days.

ABMRF stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

