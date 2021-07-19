Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.
About Alpha Lithium
Featured Story: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.