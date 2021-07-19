Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALLIF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 4,087 hectares situated in Argentina.

