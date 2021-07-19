Scotiabank Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$16.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.83.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.24 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.31.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.