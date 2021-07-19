Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

