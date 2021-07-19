UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BAESY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $29.88 on Thursday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

