Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Africa Oil stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

