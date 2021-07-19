Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AICAF opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

