Richardson Electronics (RELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $7.50 on Monday. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $99.06 million, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

