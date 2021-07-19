Lockheed Martin (LMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $377.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.12, for a total value of $1,354,920.00. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.