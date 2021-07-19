Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Morgan Stanley’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

