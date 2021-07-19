FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cairn Energy PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cairn Energy in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.16 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.10. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

