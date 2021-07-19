Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Wipro Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

