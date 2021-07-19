MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.94.

TSE MAG opened at C$23.65 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 105.39 and a current ratio of 107.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 430.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.93.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.50, for a total value of C$275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,018,420. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares in the company, valued at C$4,495,613.28. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 in the last ninety days.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

