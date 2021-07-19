National Bank Financial Boosts Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Price Target to C$2,500.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$2,500.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,819.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$226.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,623.46. Shopify has a twelve month low of C$1,109.41 and a twelve month high of C$1,974.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

