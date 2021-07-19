New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Raised to C$3.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.59.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.06 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

