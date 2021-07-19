Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$9.43 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.78 and a twelve month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.18 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

