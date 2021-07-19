Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.38.

TSE:PVG opened at C$11.61 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.37 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -78.45.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.9184381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

