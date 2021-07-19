TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 59.5% in June

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.3 days.

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

