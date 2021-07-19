ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,100 ($79.70).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,940 ($51.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,872.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.49. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

