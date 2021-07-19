Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the June 15th total of 667,100 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

