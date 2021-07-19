AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $9.45 on Friday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $17.90.
About AvePoint
