Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated at Griffin Securities

Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.61.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,606,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $7,181,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,387,146 shares of company stock valued at $75,391,963 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.