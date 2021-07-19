Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $280.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $220.06 target price on Coupa Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.50.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.