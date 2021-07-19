SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

