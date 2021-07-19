Dover (DOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dover (NYSE:DOV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DOV opened at $154.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.40. Dover has a 52-week low of $101.54 and a 52-week high of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

