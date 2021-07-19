Financial Survey: Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vodafone Group and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vodafone Group 0 0 9 1 3.10 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vodafone Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.97%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Vodafone Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vodafone Group and Siyata Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vodafone Group $51.14 billion 0.89 $130.82 million $0.94 17.33 Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 3.89 -$13.59 million N/A N/A

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Vodafone Group and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers. It also provides value added services, such as Internet of Things (IoT) comprising logistics and fleet management, smart metering, insurance, cloud, and security services; and automotive and health solutions. In addition, the company offers M-Pesa, an African payment platform, which provides money transfer, financial, and business and merchant payment services; and various services to operators through its partner market agreements. Vodafone Group Plc has strategic partnerships with Open Fiber. As of March 31, 2021, it had approximately 315 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed broadband customers, and 22 million TV customers. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

