Piper Sandler Comments on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

