$303.45 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $303.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $307.80 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $51,562,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,153,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,143,000 after buying an additional 1,639,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,619,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,482,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

