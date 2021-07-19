Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $142.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total value of $192,544.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock worth $569,145. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 320.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after acquiring an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,971,000 after purchasing an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 196.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $16,216,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.